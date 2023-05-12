My family and I were in an out of town Christmas shopping last month and I noticed there was one ornament signifying cancer. You can very well guess what color the cancer ribbon was. Being a long-term survivor and advocate for brain cancer, I asked the shop owner if they had cancer ribbons or ornaments of other colors. Her response: “That’s the one that makes us money.”

What a shame it is, that May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and so few even realize it. After all, your brain is what controls your entire body, what makes you who you are, and what allows you to do the everyday things that you do. You can do without other organs or body parts, but without your brain, you are nothing.

The increasing prevalence of brain cancer in today’s world is staggering. In 2021 alone, per statistics from the American Cancer Society, there were 24,450 new cases of brain cancer to add to the 85,000 existing cases. There were over 18,600 brain-cancer-related deaths in the U.S. alone. Yet, it cannot get the recognition, the funding or advocacy it needs because it’s not “the cancer that makes money.”

You know who makes money? People who are living! Do you know who brings money into places such as the stores at Christmas? People who are living!

On May 7, The national brain, tumor society sponsored a 5K in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness and advocacy, to show support and love to the brain, tumor and brain cancer community. Over 5,000 people showed up that day, from every state in America. There were all colors, nationalities, ethnic groups and more represented. Many were healthy runners that were there simply to support and to get in another 5K. Others were survivors, friends or family of those who passed away from brain cancer.

Their efforts helped raise $1.3 million for extended research, because there is no cure for the cancer that has taken away family members, cousins, parents, children, male and female, old and young, white, and black alike.

Of the 5,000 present, only 200 were brain tumor and brain cancer survivors. Some of those were in wheelchairs or walked the 3.1 miles on crutches.

Many of those still have remnants and evidences of the cancer that is still present in their bodies.

Families were there to support the living and to remember the deceased. Total strangers were brought together and became friends and “family” through their common fight against this cancer.

Brain cancer is not just a “moneymaker,” but a life taker. Maybe that’s why today’s society does not advocate for it. It goes much deeper than that. It goes to the heart and soul of those affected. And, by extension, all of us.

Brain cancer changes the lives of not only the patients, but everyone who loves them. Roles change, even personalities change, depending on what part of the brain is affected. But what needs to change more than anything is the attention it gets. It’s simply not enough!

Some of those in Washington that were survivors were simply there looking for people they could relate to, and somebody that would understand. Some were thankful just to be there, thankful for another day. For those who found that friend and had that one more day, it meant more than all the money in the world or all the ornaments you can buy.

The Myrtle Beach Skywheel will be lit up gray the night of May 24 to bring increased attention and awareness to brain cancer. The Florence Flamingos will be hosting Brain Cancer Awareness Night and will be recognizing survivors, families and caregivers at their home game on Thursday June 29.

CHRIS LANE

Florence