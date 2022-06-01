LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Brand best for Florence County

With the current political issues of zoning laws, water drainage, the allocation of the enormous influx of federal and state grants and many other critical county needs, the collaborative efforts between the city of Florence and Florence County Council have never been more essential for infrastructure projects necessary for the economic growth of Florence County.

Experience and personal relationships are most valuable for the upcoming joint decisions by the city and county leadership as these local governments strive to move Florence forward.

Buddy Brand’s 16 years on City Council have made him an integral part of this team effort with his proven record of trustworthiness and ability to get it done. City and county leaders have consistently seen these professional characteristics in Buddy’s abilities.

Brand is an ideal moderator for all the joint ventures requiring the cooperation of both councils. His leadership and hands-on involvement were prominent in the Revitalization of Downtown Florence, the Francis Marion University Performing Art Center, FMU’s downtown expansion, the McLeod/USC medical residency campus, Ruiz Food, McCall Farms and Ingram Lumber expansions, among other growing businesses.

As a businessman, civic leader, and current vice-chair of County Council, Brand is a conservative and fiscally responsible steward of our tax dollars. He has had a lifelong passion for the improvement of the lives of all residents of Florence as exemplified by his past commitment and hard work on behalf of the city and county.

The residents of Florence and District 8 need to keep Brand on Florence County Council to ensure our city and county leaders continue to maintain unified partnerships for better communications regarding joint ventures.

A vote for Buddy Brand on June 14 is a vote for a trusted government.

Carroll Player, DDS

Florence