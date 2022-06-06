LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Brand gets things done

We write today to urge you to vote for Buddy Brand in the upcoming runoff election for County Council.

Brand was an excellent City Council member, who reached across the aisle to get many important projects done.

More recently, he has served very effectively on Florence County Council bringing his deep knowledge of city needs, and his ability to think out solutions to complex issues.

In all his many board and elected positions, he is very responsive to all citizens needs. His business acumen, high ethics and depth of experience make him the best candidate in all respects.

Dr. Ken and Judy Kramer

Florence