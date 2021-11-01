LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bringing the community together through history and culture

Through Facebook and Instagram, we were able to give sneak peeks of the project updates and post polls to give our followers a say in the process. For example, we looked to Instagram to help answer design questions like which sink faucet looked best in the bathroom. While these may sound like mundane tasks, it was important for us to go through every small step together to have a greater appreciation of the final outcome. The GOPO began on the idea of uniting us all around friends and fellowship, and through the online community of followers we’ve cultivated, we were able to truly build the foundation upon that shared goal.

Along with community, inclusivity is also really important to us. Now that we are back open, we strive to engage all demographics and age groups. Whether it be traditional events like weddings and showers, culture-enhancing events like dance lessons and wine tastings, or member-focused events like a quarterly steak supper night. A lot of people still can’t join us, so we try to share every event using Facebook Live to involve anyone in Darlington that wants to participate.