LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bringing the community together through history and culture

Bringing the community together through history and culture
Even as an unprecedented pandemic shuttered many businesses, the Darlington community has had a reason to celebrate: the restoration of our city’s beautiful old U.S. Post Office, which now serves as a piece of culture and history for the entire community.
Thanks to the generous support of the Hardee family, who invested in the building, the restoration of the Grand Old Post Office aims to be a vital asset to the community by supporting the ongoing preservation and culture of the city of Darlington.
Over the last year, everyone in Darlington has been able to look forward to the post office’s re-opening, as they tracked the progress of the renovation through social media. From this experience, we learned that while we are living in a virtual world due to COVID, it is more important than ever for business owners to utilize digital tools to stay connected.
Social media has been a huge part of the renovation process – something no one could have imagined decades ago when the Post Office was built. It has provided an opportunity for us to make our Darlington-area community feel like this renovation was a family affair. During the construction and COVID restrictions, we were able to share updates with community members just as if we were doing a walkthrough together in person.
Through Facebook and Instagram, we were able to give sneak peeks of the project updates and post polls to give our followers a say in the process. For example, we looked to Instagram to help answer design questions like which sink faucet looked best in the bathroom. While these may sound like mundane tasks, it was important for us to go through every small step together to have a greater appreciation of the final outcome. The GOPO began on the idea of uniting us all around friends and fellowship, and through the online community of followers we’ve cultivated, we were able to truly build the foundation upon that shared goal.
Along with community, inclusivity is also really important to us. Now that we are back open, we strive to engage all demographics and age groups. Whether it be traditional events like weddings and showers, culture-enhancing events like dance lessons and wine tastings, or member-focused events like a quarterly steak supper night. A lot of people still can’t join us, so we try to share every event using Facebook Live to involve anyone in Darlington that wants to participate.
We are incredibly grateful for the interest and support the Darlington community continues to show us during this project. The renovation has truly been a gift, and we are glad to share it with the entire community. We have already hosted sold-out nights of concerts, shag lessons and charcuterie boards, and many more are being scheduled in the coming months. We truly feel like this is a way to kick off the return to some degree of normalcy as the pandemic subsides.
While the pandemic has challenged everyone, the lessons learned can be something we all rally around. We invite you to follow the Grand Old Post Office in Darlington for more information about our community – and to learn the many ways that digital tools you may have been overlooking can help your business.
BLAINE EADS
Executive Director
The Grand Old Post Office