LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City should reconsider requiring business licenses/extra costs for commercial real estate owners

In a global pandemic, commercial property owners recently received a letter that let us know something monumental had been done. The Florence City Council levied business license fees on commercial real estate owners that had not been done in decades. The letter blamed the change on Act 176 from the State of South Carolina legislature. However, S.C. Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan made it clear Act 176 does not require the city of Florence to levy new rental business licenses and taxes.
Also, in other discussions, it was indicated that the municipal association recommended this change; however, according to local attorney Gary Finklea, the city council has the authority to exclude taxing landlords, as there is a rational basis for doing so; i.e., landlords are already taxed by property taxes, and by effectively taxing again, it is double dipping.
Commercial real estate owners will now have business license fees of $80 per the ﬁrst $2,000 gross income and then $2.77 per each additional $1,000 of gross income in addition to the property taxes. It can take three to four months of rent just to pay property tax. Business license rent can help determine investment property value, and thus property owners are effectively being taxed for rent twice – property tax and business license tax.
The city council voted for this law without the two new council members in their seats. The public and businesses were not adequately informed of these proposed changes. There was no public discussion with local businesses and the community about raising expenses in a global pandemic. These additional expenses will end up being passed down to the tenants and consumers. Is this what our community wants?
The business license for commercial rentals is a big change from decades-long policy, and this new ordinance and business license is anti-jobs and anti-business, and it is harmful to the entire Florence community. Businesses give back in many ways to our community by creating jobs, investing in the community and giving time and money to nonproﬁts and others in the community. Tenants also contribute in many ways to our community. We as taxpayers deserve to have our voices heard.
Now that we have four new council members in the city of Florence and a new mayor, we want fair and open in-person discussion of this matter between the citizens of Florence and the city council.
I believe we all want Florence to be a city that is pro-jobs, pro-business and for Florence to be known for its fairness to all citizens. Let’s make some positive changes that are good for everyone in the city of Florence.
PHILLIP BARNETT GREENBERG, BIC
Greenberg Real Estate, LLC
Also signed by Dr. John Keith III and Coffea Enterprises, LLC; Tim Norwood, Norwood and Norwood LLC; R. Marty Massey, Store Manager, Florence Mall Piggly Wiggly; Dr. Kim Elvington and Brice Elvington, Florence Pediatric Dentistry; Timir Patel, Om Shivam Florence DBA Days Inn Florence Center; Soha Patel DBA The Little Gym of Florence; Deno Cholkas, Sundae House, LLC; Brice Elvington and Dr. Kim Elvington, The Toy Shop; Baxter Hahn III; Deno Cholkas, Sundae House, LLC; Andrew (Drew) Chaplin Jr. Managing Partner, Broker in Charge, Palmetto Commercial Real Estate; Hunter Lowe, Wiechert Realtors, The Freedom Group; Steve Powers, Kessler Properties, LLC; W. Joe McMillan, Jr., BIC, Owner, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates; Richard A. Trappier, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates; Glynn F. Willis, former City Councilman; Victor Webster, Owner, Sweetgrass Vodka; John Jordan, Jordan Enterprises, Inc; Louie Hopkins, LH Land LLC; Doulaveris Holdings LLC; Doulaveris & Son; Willsteph Properties; Mary Sanders, Grantham Properties and Development, Inc.; Gary Dauksch, Dauksch Property Management, LLC; John Leo Capotosti Senior and Lee Capotosti Junior; Dale Poston, Galactic Comics; John Brand; Dr. Phil Greenberg; Pettigrew 7 Oaks, LLC and Andy Jeffords; Joe Blanton, The Blanton Company; Adam Crosson, President & CEO, Crosson & Co. Real Estate, EXP Realty; R. Owens, Realtor, Aiken & Co.; Samantha Carter, Broker in Charge, Realtor, Carolina Coast & Country, LLC; Nell Folkens, Broker in Charge, Realtor, Folkens Real Estate, LLC; David N. Grantham, Broker in Charge, Griggs-Floyd and Grantham; Barry C. Hulsey Broker/Owner Wiechert Realtors, The Freedom Group; Danny Wright, Broker, Seaboard Properties; John Etheridge E & A Realty; Andrena Mullins, LilJazZis Café.