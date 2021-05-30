LETTER TO THE EDITOR: City should reconsider requiring business licenses/extra costs for commercial real estate owners

In a global pandemic, commercial property owners recently received a letter that let us know something monumental had been done. The Florence City Council levied business license fees on commercial real estate owners that had not been done in decades. The letter blamed the change on Act 176 from the State of South Carolina legislature. However, S.C. Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan made it clear Act 176 does not require the city of Florence to levy new rental business licenses and taxes.

Also, in other discussions, it was indicated that the municipal association recommended this change; however, according to local attorney Gary Finklea, the city council has the authority to exclude taxing landlords, as there is a rational basis for doing so; i.e., landlords are already taxed by property taxes, and by effectively taxing again, it is double dipping.

Commercial real estate owners will now have business license fees of $80 per the ﬁrst $2,000 gross income and then $2.77 per each additional $1,000 of gross income in addition to the property taxes. It can take three to four months of rent just to pay property tax. Business license rent can help determine investment property value, and thus property owners are effectively being taxed for rent twice – property tax and business license tax.