LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Mike Reichenbach

A heartfelt congratulations to Mike Reichenbach, winner of the Republican primary for the South Carolina District 31 Senate seat.

Although Reichenbach was not my candidate, he won, and I honor that.

An area of concern in this race that was not significantly addressed; was not new legislation, nor was it PEEDEE growth, but instead the encroachment of states rights by the President Biden administration.

A major part of the task of good governance is to prevent bad legislation from being passed by the state, and more importantly now to prevent overreach by the federal government.

Reichenbach has used his role as a businessman in government to be modeled after President Donald Trump. A major difference is that Donald Trump, as president, was in the position to make the necessary changes to keep America First and Safe.

As a junior state senator, I request Reichenbach listen to our state representative leadership to ensure his actions are consistent with the needs of the PeeDee, and also use his God-given intellect to keep states-rights truly the right of states.