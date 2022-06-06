LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats should support Rice

The South Carolina 7th Congressional District’s upcoming election between the incumbent, Republican Tom Rice, and the challenger, Russell Fry, creates a question that Democrats must answer as we prepare for the Republican Primary.

The question that bears great reflection is, “Can residents of the 7th Congressional District, who happen to be Democrats, afford to have Russell Fry be our representative?”

The current political climate in this country has caused members of both parties to become more polarized and entrenched in their party positions than ever before, so we must be careful to consider the greater good as we prepare to cast a vote. While we question some of the positions Rep. Rice has taken on issues related to our district, the notion of having former House Member Fry as the alternative is rather onerous.

The difference between these two men is quite clear. The events of Jan. 6, 2021 (and their aftermath) provided an opportunity for men and women of both parties to take a stand, to support the Constitution and to acknowledge sedition when it appeared.

The positions taken by these two Republicans could not have been more opposing.Fry chose to follow the Trump play book of denying the election results and spreading falsehoods that created a potential constitutional crisis. Rice, on the other hand, viewed the facts; and at great risk to his political career, chose country over partisan politics.

Rice serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which is of tremendous benefit to the citizens of our district. This is a position we would lose should he not be reelected.

The citizens of the 7th Congressional District deserve a representative who will place country before party, who will place the needs of his constituents before those of a single individual. There is a need for representation that will uphold an oath to the constitution and not to an individual.

Rice has demonstrated that he has the ability to do just that.

If the Democratic Party had a candidate in this race, the conversation might be quite different. The fact that there is no Democratic candidate begs the following question: “Can we as Democrats afford to have Russell Fry turn the 7th Congressional District of South Carolina into a petri dish of half-truths, conspiracy theories, and extremist views?”

In one of his campaign ads, Fry states, “The devil is in the details!” On that point we must agree! A vote for Russell Fry is a vote for Donald Trump and his cult of personality. The last thing we need is a “want to be” Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene.

We ask all Democrats in the 7th Congressional district to give strong consideration to supporting Rep. Tom Rice on June 14.

Merritt B. Graves

Florence

Larry L. Jackson

Florence

Calvin Robinson

Florence