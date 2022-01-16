 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Jordan in GOP primary
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Jordan in GOP primary

In the upcoming Republican primary to replace the late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on Jan. 25, the choice is clear. 

I’m voting for Jay Jordan for three reasons.

Jordan has a proven conservative voting record.

Jordan has led the fight to protect our individual freedoms. And he has proven to have the courage and experience in standing up and fighting for our values.

I’ve seen firsthand, while serving as chairman of the Florence County GOP, his keen understanding of how to get things done for Florence in Columbia. I saw how he built relationships. I observed his ability to bring community leaders together in a united effort to improve and keep Florence on the path of continued prosperity.

But I’m not the only one.

Jay has been endorsed by the NRA, Republican Sheriff T.J. Joye, dozens of elected Republican officials, Mrs. Jean Leatherman, more than 70 small-business leaders and job creators in our community, and was named “Legislator of the Year” by the S.C. Realtors Association in 2020.

For this, Jay’s been labeled “establishment,” a term that is construed to be a negative connotation. As someone who ran for office as an “outside” candidate, I feel it’s prudent to definitively state that Jay is neither an establishment nor an outside candidate but a man of faith, character and integrity. He has this broad base of support because he is, most important, prepared, has a proven voting record and because he’s earned the respect for his dedicated service and work to enhance our quality of life.

For these reasons, I am voting for Jay Jordan, and I encourage you to do the same. Let’s elect a state senator with a proven voting record of representing the values of our community.

RICHARD SKIPPER

Former chairman, Florence County GOP

Florence

