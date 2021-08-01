LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Florence County School Districts One and Four to open Monday

Summer is almost over, and a new school year is about to begin for students in Florence School Districts One and Four next week. On Monday, school buses will be rolling, school speed zone lights will be flashing and Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out to enforce the laws designed to keep school children safe as they travel to and from school.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to be on the lookout for children, buses and school zone traffic as we transition from casual summer to school time activities.

School Speed Zones, designated by flashing yellow lights, will be heavily patrolled to enforce the reduced speed limit at and near schools. We urge everyone to obey these lower school speed zone limits or expect to receive a ticket. FCSO will observe a Zero Tolerance for speeding inside school zones.

In addition, South Carolina law requires motorists to stop for a school bus displaying its flashing lights as children get on and off the bus. Under S.C. Code Ann. 56-5-2770, first offense failure to stop for a stopped school bus can result in a fine of not less than $500 or imprisonment up to 30 days. For a second or subsequent offense, the penalty increases to between $2,000 and $5,000 and between 30 and 60 days in jail.