LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join us for a night of song!

Born and brought up in a New York Italian neighborhood, I started singing when I was 15 years old. During the Korean conflict, I was the lead singer with the 7th Cavalry Chorus, and we won the 2nd All-Army Singing Contest. I also formed a group known as Bobby Amm and the Three Sharps. We performed at a number of army bases, singing at various clubs.

Since my retirement from business and industry, I have staged concerts for several nursing homes and senior citizens groups in the Pee Dee. During Breast Cancer Awareness Week, I performed at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center in honor of my wife, Roseann, who was treated there for breast cancer.

MUSC was gracious enough to call me back for a holiday concert during its Christmas week celebration. In addition, I have had the opportunity to sing at various open mic nights, with locations including the Clay Pot, Wholly Smokin' and Lula's Coffee Co. As the master of ceremonies of Lula’s mic night, my interest was to guide and improve the stage presence and performance of younger singers and musicians. At Lula’s, I also staged several concerts devoted to artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and other legends from the 40s, 50s and 60s.