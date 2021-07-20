 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join us for a night of song!
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join us for a night of song!

  • 0

Born and brought up in a New York Italian neighborhood, I started singing when I was 15 years old. During the Korean conflict, I was the lead singer with the 7th Cavalry Chorus, and we won the 2nd All-Army Singing Contest. I also formed a group known as Bobby Amm and the Three Sharps. We performed at a number of army bases, singing at various clubs.

Since my retirement from business and industry, I have staged concerts for several nursing homes and senior citizens groups in the Pee Dee. During Breast Cancer Awareness Week, I performed at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center in honor of my wife, Roseann, who was treated there for breast cancer.

MUSC was gracious enough to call me back for a holiday concert during its Christmas week celebration. In addition, I have had the opportunity to sing at various open mic nights, with locations including the Clay Pot, Wholly Smokin' and Lula's Coffee Co. As the master of ceremonies of Lula’s mic night, my interest was to guide and improve the stage presence and performance of younger singers and musicians. At Lula’s, I also staged several concerts devoted to artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and other legends from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

After a COVID-induced hiatus, my upcoming performance will be at Hwy. 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries. Tina Buck, one of the owners, has worked with me to make this concert a reality.

I encourage you to join us at 7 p.m. Friday for a warm-up performance by Ranny Garey, a Florence musician. I will follow Ranny with a combination of songs by artists from the time period of Hwy. 55's diner theme.

ROBERT AMMIRATI

Florence

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert