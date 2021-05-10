LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Love in action

Love in action

On May 2, my wife, Janet, and I celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary along with my birthday. Many of our family members attended worship service with us.

We then went to Red Bone Alley for lunch. During our time at the restaurant, two Black ladies asked my daughter Jennifer what occasion we were celebrating. She told them the significance of the day for our family.

Upon hearing we have been married 60 years, the ladies insisted on giving us a gift. After several refusals, we humbly accepted their $40. It will be added to our monthly donations to KWISA in Mozambique.

We don’t know the ladies’ names, and they may never read this letter. But we do want others to know there are kind, generous, loving people remaining in our unsettled world. We appreciate their kindness to us. It touched our hearts.

Love always wins! This is a perfect example of love in action.

JODY OLIVER Florence