LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Memories of McClenaghan High

As a 1964 graduate of McClenaghan High School I enjoyed reading about the history and future of my alma mater in the Morning News.

One of the things that stood out to me was Terry Alexander saying that when he was a student there blacks were dropped off at the back of the school. I spent three years at McClenaghan and I rode a bus to school many times. The back of the school is where I got off. This was before integration so I am curious where white students were off-loaded when he was there.

Another thing that is puzzling is Mr. Alexander stated he never saw the front of school building while he was a student there. As I recall when we had fire drills people went to the back, side and front of the school, depending on where you were when the alarm went off. I am sorry you never saw the front of the school until renovation started recently.

JIMMY RHODES

Florence