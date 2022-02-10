LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not to be denied

Late one night I had a dream
About America’s partisan divide,
Jinn spirits, agitators of hate,
And tinhorn politicos who lied
Loud voices espousing what is false is true
And though my remaining years are few
I shall. Justice and truth to power speak
I’ll not be conned to vote for new age serfdom
Or enable the highway robber in his scheme;
Believing the pursuit of equity over equal opportunity
Is a Marxist perversion of “The Dream”,
It’s hard to see America as great.
Leaning left right out of the starting gate.
First the push, then certain push back,
Conventional wisdom forever under attack
To stifle speech and cancel culture, would lead to an epic fail,
May wiser men and women rise first to prevail.
I do pledge my word of honor,
May there be no mistake as to my bent,
I will glorify my God and nation,
Till all my silver’s spent.
Then may I do some selfless, noble deed,
In hopes to validate my worth,
Strive to be a trusted neighbor,
And good steward of the Earth.
Pray to Jesus, save me from my sins,
Trust God’s will shall be done, Amen.
Richard Kirby
Olanta