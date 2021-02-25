LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Office of Resilience needs funding

We have been hit hard by torrential rainfall and damaging floodwaters from tropical systems over the past few years. These storms have displaced some of us from our homes and communities and sadly, some of our neighbors have even lost their lives.

While we live in a beautiful area of our state with plentiful rivers and streams, the fact is that some of us live in flood plains. In Florence County alone, more than 172 square miles of land is located in a flood hazard area.

Last year, our leaders in the General Assembly, including Sens. Hugh Leatherman and Kent Williams, supported legislation to establish the Office of Resilience. This newly created office will introduce and oversee a statewide flood plan while also coordinating disaster recovery and relief efforts.

This office will also manage a low-interest loan fund to assist local governments and individuals in voluntary buyouts of homes that have been impacted by flooding. By creating this loan fund, our state can help our friends and neighbors who need it to move out from areas susceptible to flooding.

While this office was created, it was not funded last year because of the pandemic. I encourage all of our legislators from the Pee Dee to support the full funding of this office this year so that we can be prepared for the next devastating flooding event.