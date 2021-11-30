LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on American interests

I normally watch the CBS Evening News as I always have going back to the Cronkite days as a child. I have maintained that one of the biggest problems we have today is 24-hour cable news (I mean conservative and liberal) that do nothing but divide America with too much time on their hands to present opinion rather than fact.

In a 30-minute evening newscast you should get the basics of the day's news without the time for all the drivel the cable guys offer up. The other night, however, the SECOND story on the Evening news from CBS was on the Brittany Spears conservatory nonsense. There were throngs of people outside a courthouse cheering news on this nonsense. CBS apparently thought (as a throng of other fools) this story was worthy not only of coverage but as the SECOND story on a 30-minute newscast.