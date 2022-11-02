LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Florence County Council

A wise politician once said: “ It is much better and easier to prevent a mistake than it is to have to correct that mistake later.”

Citizens hope that you Council members will continue to avoid a huge mistake that will be impossible to correct later. The factual data overwhelmingly shows that your approval last week of an R-1 designation instead of a PUD designation for the proposed development behind Harris-Teeter was a wise vote and will definitely prevent the creation of dangerous traffic problems in an already overloaded Cashua Drive and Five Points.

The morning traffic now backs up from Five Points 100 yards past the proposed outlet road from the housing complex. Attempted left turns from that road onto Cashua are wrecks waiting to happen with multiple injuries. Afternoon traffic backs up from Second Loop Road and Cashua even more. This traffic pattern is predicted to worsen as Florence grows in population.

There are thousands of citizens from your districts frustratingly now using Cashua Road to and from work, and they will be even more agitated with the addition of a huge influx of cars clogging up the traffic on Cashua. Studies have shown that new developments have five to seven exits per occupant per day creating increased demand on an already crowded street.

The research done on the past drainage issues in the area clearly exhibits that additional drainage requirements will add to the unmanageable situations confronted by the city for years. You are urged to listen to the experts on the drainage difficulties that will occur with the addition of this size apartment proposal.

The threat of a lawsuit against members of the Planning Commission or you as an individual should not be a deciding factor in this vote. Members of County Council are protected by South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The Florence County taxpayers are subsidizing this Reserve Fund to protect you from being influenced in your votes by such lawsuits.

The developers’ decision to place an apartment complex in that controversial area was at their own financial risk and not determined by any advance approval by County Council.

Your decision should be based solely on the logical rationale that problems will be permanently created by this development. The future problems will not be the developer’s problems, but will become the problems of elected officials, area residents and the taxpayers. This location for that many additional residents is simply not a viable or sensible decision for the future of reasonable development planning for Florence.

I trust that you will do the right thing and finalize your vote for an R-1 designation of this property and vote against a PUD designation.

Thank you for your kind consideration and for all your good efforts to make Florence County a truly desirable area for growth and development for everyone.

Carroll Player

Florence