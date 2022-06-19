LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Overturning Roe V. Wade doesn't limit rights

As I write this, The Supreme Court justices will hand down their opinion on reversing Roe V. Wade. Depending on their decision, we will have women who espouse that they have no choice of what to do with their bodies and now those justices have taken it away. Poppycock!

If those women who appear loudly proclaiming that they now no longer have control of their bodies. Yeah, right — that’s just stupid. With arguments like that, we’d never have gotten the right to vote.

First, every woman has control over their bodies and what they do with their bodies. They can choose to give a man control over their bodies on a first or second date if they want to do so. However, if they then find that pregnancy has occurred they do not have a right to kill, murder, the life God gave man and women the ability to create a new life. Life begins at conception. I base my beliefs on what I know of God and The Holy Bible.

Now some of you who read this will laugh at that, and I feel sorry for you if you do; but, I pray for you also. I pray for the people of our country to see and believe that God created man and woman for the purpose of procreating. Man woman — the man bears responsibility in these situations too.

Sex education has been taught in the public schools for decades. Doctors and health department medical folks will give you all the information you need about preventing an unwanted pregnancy.

Now, I know that there are special circumstances that happen which I do not intend to address in this letter because I’m not talking about those situations.

I’m talking about women and men who willy nilly have intimate relations with no protection. In this 21st century that is reckless behavior.

I think that when women stand up and shout that they no longer have control of their bodies that it makes them look stupid and thus the rest of women too.

If the SCOTUS justices overturn Roe v Wade each state still has the ability to decide what to do about legalizing the killing of a human life. You know what else is nonsensical. If a preganat woman is murdered, the killer is charged with two murders — one for the woman and one for the baby.

Yet, abortions are allowed every day. Is anyone charged with murder — nope.

As an adopted child of a young birth mother who was pregnant and felt she could not care of me adequately opted for adoption. I thank her because I had the two best parents and the most wonderful aunts, uncles and grandparents in the world.

Finally, I believe that God created man and woman (a man and a woman) to create more life to populate the world. I believe he looks over every life and that there is a reason for everything.

I also believe that our society is messed up and part of it has to do with nondiscriminating sexual relations by reckless people.

So, women who believe in abortion, please stop saying you no longer have control of your bodies. Yes, you do — you just choose temporary pleasure over permanent responsibility.

All children need two parents in the home — daddy and mama, and, all babies have a right o life and that is in The Constitution.

Those are my beliefs and opinion, and I’m sticking to them. If you agree with me, it’s time for you to speak out too.

Susan O. Kirby

Effingham, S.C.