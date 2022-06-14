LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rice is the right candidate

I write here on behalf of my father, Stephen J. Wukela, and myself, urging Democrats to support Tom Rice for re-election to the U.S. Congress.

As a kid, like any kid should be, I was uninterested in national politics. What I perceived early to be mundane political discourse and often decidedly complex government rules are enough to serve any child or adult a dose of cynicism.

Of course, I couldn’t see this as having much connection with the issues impacting myself, my school and all of my classmates locally.

So even if I disliked politics, through much of my dad’s time as mayor I would like to occasionally accompany him to some of the different churches he’d visit. It was on one of these occasions that I still remember an older woman with whom my dad was speaking tell him right in front of me that he’d be lucky if I never joined the other side. I was young but knew exactly what she meant.

We find ourselves now in an era of division that is increasing at an alarming rate and reaching dangerous heights. Even as the staunchly progressive Democrat I consider myself to be now, I was reminded of her when I told my dad he should support Tom Rice in the June 14 Republican primary and likely runoff election. But this is quite the act of bipartisanship.

Rice was one of the most pro-Trump Republicans in Congress; fivethirtyeight.com even rated him as voting with President Trump 94.1% of the time. I personally disagree with almost every vote he’s cast. Yet now my parents are supporting him in the Republican primary, and my vote for him has already been received.

Rice stood with Trump from the beginning, as cynicism and anger only continued to climb. Many Americans now fear losing the country of their childhood. Still more can’t relate. Our political foundation is being damaged, and the principles of social and economic fairness on which it is composed are under threat. Trump himself ran on the anger that has resulted. JFK famously said in his only inaugural address, speaking on foreign politics, that those who sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. Many politicians for decades have been feeding that tiger which has been slowly eating at our nation’s well-being. Americans have the right to be cynical, but that cynicism devours democracy. All Americans, Democrats, and especially young people must reject those who rule with a cult of personality, their preference to hold and expand their power trumping will to make real, difficult change, and who therefore prey on cynicism and division. I’ve met Tom Rice. That’s not him. He doesn’t have some devious need for power. His impeachment vote — which never should have constituted an act of political courage, with the tiger at Congress’ doorstep — proves that. He is one of few politicians in his party, save a few higher-ranking Republicans, that drew the line at holding loyalty to Trump over the responsibility to protect the spirit of the Constitution. I’m entrusting him to vote fairly when we need it most — and may we never see that day. So may we forever remember that America is only as safe for democracy as we choose to make it. And may we never forget that every vote counts.

Stephen J. Wukela Jr.

Florence