LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ruminating on ‘Ruminations’
This gem appeared a few days ago under “Ruminations” on the Opinion page: “You can question somebody’s views and their judgment without questioning their motives or patriotism.” – Barack Obama

Maybe we can’t question the motives and patriotism because there is NO Question!

The rioters who ravaged and burned cities before the 2020 elections in their “peaceful protests”? No question here: The motives were hate and greed, no matter how often we hear the pandering “underlying causes.”

Those athletes who kneel rather than salute Old Glory? One can easily guess the motive, but on the other question: NO question about it. These acts are UNPATROTIC, and no amount of patronizing obfuscation can alter that clear fact.

There are other examples to illustrate the emptiness of the quote of that day, but a new question emerges: Can’t we get better Ruminations than this bit of self-serving fluff?

ROY HAYMOND JR.

Centenary

