LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Standard for imposing death penalty should be higher

The controversy surrounding imposition of the death penalty continues.

Currently, 10 states and the District of Columbia allow physician-assisted death, i.e., suicide, for terminally ill patients who request it.

I do not understand why the same lethal drugs, and the protocols for using them, that are used in such cases cannot be used to carry out capital sentences.

I'm certain that the utmost care and scientific knowledge has been employed to ensure that the procedure used for the terminally ill is as compassionate and pain-free as possible.

I believe that a death penalty is necessary but that perhaps the standard for imposing it should be raised from "beyond a reasonable doubt" to "an absolute certainty beyond any doubt whatsoever" that the accused committed the offense.

MICHAEL YOUNG

Florence