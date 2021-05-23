LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tenants will be among those harmed by city council’s new rental ordinance’s unintended consequences

In October 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, the Florence City Council used two impersonal late-in-the-day Zoom meetings that many felt were not adequately publicized to consider and pass a monumental and ﬂawed rental ordinance on the citizens and businesses of Florence.
The ordinance has many issues. In one line, the ordinance says, “Any person violating any provision of this article shall be guilty of a misdemeanor offense and shall be subject to the penalties outlined in the City Florence Code of Ordinances.”
Experts in real estate and homelessness spoke about negative unintended consequences of the rental ordinance such as increased rental costs on tenants, increased costs on landlords, decreased rental options for tenants, increased homelessness and discouragement of real estate investment in Florence. This ordinance passed despite overwhelming public opposition to the ordinance and a lack of proper forum to display that discontent.
Investment property owners already pay high property taxes. It can take three to four months of rent to make enough rent to pay property taxes. Now there is a $25 rental fee and business license fee of $80 per the first $2,000 of gross income and 2.77 per $1,000 of gross income in excess of the first $2,000. To clarify, a property owner is not exempt from these fees and this rental registry if you own your property in an LLC regardless of if you own one property or less than five properties.
Rent helps determine value of investment property, and thus property owners are effectively being taxed for rent twice: property tax and rental fees/tax. According to local attorney Gary Finklea, the city has the authority to exclude taxing landlords, as there is a rational basis for doing so, i.e., landlords are already taxed via property taxes – otherwise it is double dipping.
This ordinance is extreme government overreach into the ownership and control of private property. Some people in favor of the ordinance presented the rental ordinance as a way to punish the "bad" landlords. There are other better already existing ways for private tenants to resolve disputes with “bad” landlords without creating new rules and new fees and penalizing every single tenant and every single landlord. Ultimately the costs that the city council proposes will affect tenants the most. The rental ordinance is a big change from decades long policy, and it is anti-jobs, anti-business and harmful to the entire community. Businesses create jobs, invest in the community and give time and money to those in the community. Tenants contribute in many positive ways to the community as well.
We now have four new city council members. We would like to halt the rental ordinance until it can be properly discussed in person so the public can have the time to speak. We want representatives to listen to and hopefully heed the citizens’ concerns.
I believe we all want Florence to be a city that is pro-jobs and pro-business and for Florence to be known for its fairness to all citizens. For the good of everyone, let’s get all of the opinions aired out regarding the new rental ordinance and come to a fair solution.
PHILLIP BARNETT GREENBERG, BIC
Greenberg Real Estate, LLC
Also signed by Dr. John Keith III and Coffea Enterprises, LLC; Tim Norwood, Norwood and Norwood LLC; R. Marty Massey, Store Manager, Florence Mall Piggly Wiggly; Baxter Hahn III; Deno Cholkas, Sundae House, LLC; Timir Patel, Om Shivam Florence DBA, Days Inn Florence Center; Soha Patel DBA, The Little Gym of Florence; Brice Elvington and Dr. Kim Elvington, The Toy Shop; Dr. Kim Elvington and Brice Elvington, Florence Pediatric Dentistry; Andrew (Drew) Chaplin, Jr. Managing Partner, Broker in Charge, Palmetto Commercial Real Estate; Steve Powers, Kessler Properties, LLC; W. Joe McMillan Jr., BIC, Owner, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates; Richard A. Trappier, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates; Glynn F. Willis, former City Councilman; Victor Webster, Owner, Sweetgrass Vodka; John Jordan, Jordan Enterprises, Inc; Louie Hopkins, LH Land LLC; Doulaveris Holdings LLC; Doulaveris & Son; Willsteph Properties; Hunter Lowe, Wiechart Realtors, The Freedom Group; Gary Dauksch, Dauksch Property Management, LLC; John Leo Capotosti Senior and Lee Capotosti Junior; John Brand; Dr. Phil Greenberg; Pettigrew 7 Oaks, LLC, and Andy Jeffords ; Joe Blanton, The Blanton Company; Adam Crosson, President & CEO, Crosson & Co. Real Estate, EXP Realty; R. Owens, Realtor, Aiken & Co.; Mary Sanders, Grantham Properties and Development, Inc.; Samantha Carter, Broker in Charge, Realtor, Carolina Coast & Country, LLC; Nell Folkens, Broker in Charge, Realtor, Folkens Real Estate, LLC; David N. Grantham, Broker in Charge, Griggs-Floyd and Grantham; Barry C. Hulsey Broker/Owner Wiechert Realtors, The Freedom Group; Danny Wright, Broker, Seaboard Properties; John Etheridge E & A Realty; Dale Poston, Galactic Comics; Andrena Mullins, LilJazZis Café.