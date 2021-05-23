LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tenants will be among those harmed by city council’s new rental ordinance’s unintended consequences

Rent helps determine value of investment property, and thus property owners are effectively being taxed for rent twice: property tax and rental fees/tax. According to local attorney Gary Finklea, the city has the authority to exclude taxing landlords, as there is a rational basis for doing so, i.e., landlords are already taxed via property taxes – otherwise it is double dipping.

This ordinance is extreme government overreach into the ownership and control of private property. Some people in favor of the ordinance presented the rental ordinance as a way to punish the "bad" landlords. There are other better already existing ways for private tenants to resolve disputes with “bad” landlords without creating new rules and new fees and penalizing every single tenant and every single landlord. Ultimately the costs that the city council proposes will affect tenants the most. The rental ordinance is a big change from decades long policy, and it is anti-jobs, anti-business and harmful to the entire community. Businesses create jobs, invest in the community and give time and money to those in the community. Tenants contribute in many positive ways to the community as well.