LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank a lineman today, everyday

The lights go out. You see and hear tree limbs falling. Poles and wire once sending electricity to your home lay powerless on the ground.

The service that powers the lives of your family is no longer there.

This is the scene when summer storms roll through or severe winter weather changes the landscape of our daily routines.

This is when the lineworker goes to work, in the worst of weather and conditions, often in the dead of night, with a steady focus on the dangerous job at hand.

More than 5,000 lineworkers are part of the Duke Energy family. They construct, operate and maintain equipment to deliver electricity to more than 800,000 customers across South Carolina.

That’s why Duke Energy and utilities across the nation will take time on April 18 to honor the profession of linemen with National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

It’s an opportunity to pay tribute to the contributions these brave men and women make daily to protect public safety. It’s a chance to let them know their work does not go unnoticed. It’s also a time to recognize the families who make their own sacrifices to support this noble profession, day and night, the whole year through.

Their profession requires passion, dedication and ongoing training, and we consider it a privilege to be on the same team with them. I want to personally thank our South Carolina lineworkers for their dedication to our communities not only during storms, but each and every day. I encourage you to do the same.

Please be sure to #ThankALineworker today for their continued efforts to keep the grid maintained and working efficiently. But more importantly, if you see a lineworker today, please take a moment to shake their hand and thank them for their service.

Mindy Taylor

Duke Energy, District Manager

Government & Community Relations