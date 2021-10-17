 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We’ll miss Major Wingate
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We’ll miss Major Wingate

  • 0

I felt a physical reaction to hearing of the passing of Major Wingate. I never taught him. My interest in sports has always been severely limited, and I only attended games to photograph my students. I didn't follow Mr. Wingate's career and knew nothing about his talent.

I knew of Mr. Wingate, though I didn't know him personally. His height offered many people the hope of an unbeatable basketball team, our own indomitable Goliath. Since he left to play somewhere else his senior year, there would be no signing day at the table with the purple tablecloth, news media all there to record the scene for posterity.

All of the politics escaped my notice. Mr. Wingate, the person, took to me – for some reason – and he began dropping by my classroom during class. He wasn't there to see if I'd baked cookies or to raid the ever-present chocolate jar. In fact, he never said anything. He would waltz in, ducking so as not to hit his head on the doorpost, and walk up to the front on the left side of the room. When he reached me, he would bend waaaay down and place his cheek against mine, then straighten himself back up to his full height and walk down the right side of the room to exit, ducking again on his way out. From the moment I saw him to the moment he disappeared, I chided him for not being wherever it was he was supposed to be. His face never reacted, and he never answered me.

I used to tell my students that they would be remembered for a single characteristic. Sally was a hard worker. Herbert was smart. Henry was always late. Susan was a musical genius. Sarah was frequently absent. People in the public eye are often judged by the heights they achieve or by the depths to which they sometimes fall. When I think of Major Wingate, I must admit that I remember two things. There was, of course, his obvious height. However, what I remember more is the bemused smile and the gentle heart of a man whose cheek brushed mine on a daily basis for a time. My heart warms when I think that God looks at him the same way I do.

We'll miss you, Mr. Wingate. The world needs more of your kind.

MARY GUTMAN

Rocky Mount, N.C.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

KITTY FINKLEA: Apple cider vinegar – help or hype?
Columns

KITTY FINKLEA: Apple cider vinegar – help or hype?

Over the years, I’ve been routinely asked about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss and blood sugar control. Exploring how ACV is made and any evidence behind the claims can help you discern whether to take it as a supplement or enjoy adding it more to weekly recipes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert