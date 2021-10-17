LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We’ll miss Major Wingate

I felt a physical reaction to hearing of the passing of Major Wingate. I never taught him. My interest in sports has always been severely limited, and I only attended games to photograph my students. I didn't follow Mr. Wingate's career and knew nothing about his talent.

I knew of Mr. Wingate, though I didn't know him personally. His height offered many people the hope of an unbeatable basketball team, our own indomitable Goliath. Since he left to play somewhere else his senior year, there would be no signing day at the table with the purple tablecloth, news media all there to record the scene for posterity.

All of the politics escaped my notice. Mr. Wingate, the person, took to me – for some reason – and he began dropping by my classroom during class. He wasn't there to see if I'd baked cookies or to raid the ever-present chocolate jar. In fact, he never said anything. He would waltz in, ducking so as not to hit his head on the doorpost, and walk up to the front on the left side of the room. When he reached me, he would bend waaaay down and place his cheek against mine, then straighten himself back up to his full height and walk down the right side of the room to exit, ducking again on his way out. From the moment I saw him to the moment he disappeared, I chided him for not being wherever it was he was supposed to be. His face never reacted, and he never answered me.