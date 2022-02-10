 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Which court?
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Which court?

  • 0

Would you rather have an “Extreme Court” or a “Supreme Court?”

An “Extreme Court” is partisan, autocratic, stagnant and ultimately suppresses democracy. It acquiesces to the rich and powerful by passing laws that diminish and/or restrict voting, civil, human and women’s rights. This court passes laws that protect and enhances the welfare of its sponsors.

A Supreme Court recognizes inherent biases in the justice system and tries to provide the flexibility to maintain a balance of fairness. As issues change, the court adjust the laws to meet the needs of the situation. The decisions of this court should be independent of the will of the politicians whose only motivation is to garner votes for the next election.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education
Local News

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay. 

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill
Local News

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert