LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Which court?

An “Extreme Court” is partisan, autocratic, stagnant and ultimately suppresses democracy. It acquiesces to the rich and powerful by passing laws that diminish and/or restrict voting, civil, human and women’s rights. This court passes laws that protect and enhances the welfare of its sponsors.

A Supreme Court recognizes inherent biases in the justice system and tries to provide the flexibility to maintain a balance of fairness. As issues change, the court adjust the laws to meet the needs of the situation. The decisions of this court should be independent of the will of the politicians whose only motivation is to garner votes for the next election.