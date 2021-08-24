 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Women’s Equality Day
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Women’s Equality Day

On Thursday, the League of Women Voters will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution, giving women the right to vote. It should be noted, however, that Black and other women of color were excluded for many years from the vote they had fought for along with their white counterparts.

In 1971, U.S. Sen. Bella Abzug, a Democrat from New York, introduced the bill that would formally establish Women’s Equality Day. Presidents since 1973 have issued proclamations recognizing the day to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality and to recognize the work of suffragists who fought so hard and long to make voting for American women a reality.

On Thursday, the League of Women Voters of Florence Area will celebrate this day by recognizing the accomplishments of Teresa Ervin Myers, Florence’s first woman mayor as well as Florence’s first Black mayor. Mayor Myers will speak about her journey as a woman achieving this goal and about her hopes for moving Florence forward during her tenure as mayor.

The program will be streamed on the League’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. We invite everyone to join us.

League membership is open to anyone interested in nonpartisan participation furthering our goals to improve education, healthcare, voter education/rights, and environmental issues. Anyone wishing to join the league can send a message on our Facebook page and someone will contact you with more information.

JUDITH KERN

Board member

League of Women Voters of the Florence Area

