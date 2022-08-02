 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Being nicer would be a positive change

The issues that we are bombarded with have been around for ages. The difference now is that it is easier to manipulate people into paranoia because the internet makes most people accessible to all types of information.

For Americans, your politicians and other groups that want your donations have made guns, abortion, immigration, voting rights, civil rights, climate and religious rights incitement propaganda.

Yet, the issues that would make life better for all cannot get any Congressional consensus: jobs, health care, education, retirement, climate maintenance and safety. It is because most of that group have no skin in the game. If your standard of living is satisfactory you actually like the status quo.

As much as Christianity is espoused, helping the rich and arming up seems to be contrary to original Christian tenets.

Maybe being nicer human beings would be a positive change.

Dennis Taylor

Florence

