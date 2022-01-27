Library to present soup-making videos

FLORENCE, S.C. – Staff from Florence County Library System libraries will present weekly virtual videos preparing hearty soups for cold winter days. The series will start Tuesday.

A soup cooking video will be posted every Tuesday starting Feb. 1 and ending on March 1. Recipes will be shared in advance on the library’s website and Facebook page, giving viewers the opportunity to cook along with library staff.

The first video will be presented by Robert Slabaugh from the Dr. John M. Thomason Public Library in Olanta. Slabaugh will prepare roasted tomato basil soup.

Additional soup presentations include potato soup prepared by Cathy Pruett from the Johnsonville Public Library, Kapustnica, a Slovak sauerkraut soup prepared by Rachel Liptak from the Baker Memorial Library in Timmonsville.

Additionally, Michael Cooper from the Lake City Public Library will prepare hamburger vegetable soup, and Debbie Quesada from the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library will prepare sweet potato stew.

For additional information, email adult program coordinator Debbie Quesada at debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org, or call 843-413-7074. Information about upcoming library programs is available at www.florencelibrary.org. These library programs are sponsored by Friends of Florence County Library.