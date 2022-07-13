5 easy ways to enjoy summer veggies

Local produce makes summer a prime time to eat more veggies.
Vegetables have a high nutrient content of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants and are naturally low in calories, sodium, and fat. Regular veggie intake is important for healthy digestion and can also decrease risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
Non-starchy veggies are very low in calories and carbohydrates which is helpful for weight management and diabetes control. The starchy veggies containing more calories and carbohydrates include corn, potatoes, beans and peas. Adults need about 3 cups of veggies a day. Aim for a rainbow of color when planning meals and snacks:
Green veggies - greens, cabbage, asparagus, broccoli
Yellow-orange – carrots, squash, corn, sweet potatoes
Red-purple – tomatoes, beets, radish, eggplant
White – onions, cauliflower, turnip, mushrooms
Develop a mindset of including veggies at meals and snacks. Chopping, slicing, and dicing soon after purchase makes veggies ready to eat, easier to prepare and helps avoid spoilage. Other tips and prep options:
Raw
- Make a veggie salad and store in a gallon size storage bag or mason jars for an easy grab and pour salad all week long
- Add spinach or other raw greens to pastas, casseroles, and smoothies
- Add carrot or celery sticks, cucumber or pepper slices, radishes, bite-sized broccoli or cauliflower to snacks, charcuterie boards, and as a side to sandwiches
Cooking Veggies
Easy methods include sauteing, roasting, grilling, and air-frying. Smaller veggie pieces cook faster than larger pieces and tender veggies cook faster than firm veggies.
Tender veggies
- Crucifers – broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts
- Thin veggies – green beans, asparagus, spring onion
- Soft veggies – tomatoes, squash, zucchini
Firm veggies
- Root vegetables – beets, potatoes, carrots, turnip, rutabagas
- Winter squash – butternut, acorn, pumpkin
Seasonings
Herbs and spices increase flavors profiles and makes veggies more interesting. Add seasonings such as ginger for an Asian theme, cilantro for Mexican, and oregano for Mediterranean.
Sauté
- Chop veggies into bite size pieces
- Add a little olive oil or veggie broth to a heated skillet, add chopped veggies of choice, cover, and cook on medium high heat until tender, usually about 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Serve sauteed veggies as a side dish, add to scrambled eggs, wraps, tacos, burritos, grain bowls, pasta, or over grains such as rice or quinoa.
Roast
- To roast, cut veggies into similar bite size pieces, spread evenly on a sheet pan, spray with an olive oil spray, add seasonings and roast at 400 degrees, usually 10 to 20 minutes for tender and 30 to 45 minutes or more for firm veggies.
- Pair veggies “friends” and cook either tender or firm veggies together.
- Another option is to roast in stages depending on the cook time – for example, add the firmer veggies for the first 15 to 20 minutes and tender veggies for the remaining cook time.
- Roasted veggies are also delicious as a simple side or addition to eggs, pizza, salads, and wraps.
Grill
- To place directly on the grill cut onions and peppers into quarters, slice eggplant, squash and zucchini lengthwise into “meatier” pieces, use whole mushrooms without the stem. Brush with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill for 2 to 4 minutes per side until done.
- Use a grill basket or make your own. Cut veggies into bite size pieces. Place 1 serving on an aluminum foil rectangle and fold up the sides. Drizzle with olive oil, lemon, and seasonings, fold until closed and place on side or back of the grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until desired consistency.
Air Fry
- Air fried veggies are similar to roasted but a little crispier on the outside. A great way to introduce veggies to kids!
- Use plain or with a little olive oil
- Use one flat layer for cooking and shake the fryer pan a few times to promote even cooking
- Tender veggies cook in 10 to 15 minutes and firm veggies in 20 to 30 minutes.
Experiment and find flavors and combos you like to enjoy veggies not only in the summer but all year long!