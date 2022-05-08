ALANA CRISP: Emergency Care: Crisp loves to be a light to the patients

MCLEOD HEALTH

McLeod Registered Nurse Alana Crisp, RN, TNCC, has worked at McLeod Health for five years.

“When I started at McLeod, I began my journey with Share-the-Care. This department is used as our float pool to fill the needs of the hospital. I joined this group in hopes of finding where I wanted to practice once I finished nursing school. Needless to say, I floated to the emergency department one day, fell in love and six months later transferred.”

Crisp was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

The person nominating Crisp wrote: “Alana is a such a wonderful person and an awesome RN at McLeod Emergency Room. She is the most selfless, kind, and giving person you will ever meet! She has always poured her heart into her work and enjoys helping others! I have personally felt this love first hand after a terrible car accident back in 2017. She stayed by my side day and night until I was released from the hospital 14 days later to make sure I “her older sister” was going to make it through everything. She has always been such a inspiration to me and I would just love to nominate her for one of the most outstanding nurses ever!!!!”

Crisp’s future co-workers were a major part of Crisp’s decision to choose the emergency department as her home.

“I was consumed by the rigidity, but also the beauty of emergency medicine,” Crisp said. “I have been on the other side of care in the emergency department with my own family, and I strive to be a light to patients who come to us on what is perhaps their worst day.”

This past month marked Crisp’s three-year anniversary as a nurse.

In this short time, Crisp has grown and learned much. She also serves in a leadership capacity as a charge nurse, which gives her the opportunity to run the department as well as precept new graduate nurses and nurses who are joining the McLeod family.

“I work alongside many well-deserving staff members who have been recognized for their endless efforts to help and better serve the community,” she said.

Perhaps these efforts became even clearer during the COVID pandemic.

“Decompressing the past two years has been difficult. Everyone was strongly impacted by the pandemic. It was saddening in some cases to know that your face would be the last someone’s family member would see. For me, it gave a sense of importance in my line of work. It reassured me that no moment or person should be taken for granted. Taking each shift day by day with the hopes of the pandemic getting better is how I made it through.”

Crisp credits many people with her decision to pursue nursing as a career. Her family comes first. They have supported her though every decision, even the difficult ones such as going to nursing school. Growing up, she witnessed her mother’s resilience as she overcame all the odds that were stacked against her, and Crisp strives to do the same. She is also inspired by the “brilliant healthcare workers” she has the honor of working beside to care for this community.

When asked why she chose this profession, Crisp said, “I strongly believe nursing is a career that chooses someone over them choosing it for themselves. With that being said, nursing is more than simply a career. Nursing is about putting others’ needs above your own and making a difference. I became a nurse because I wanted to make an impact on the world. I am blessed every day to say that as a nurse I am able to do that.”