Ally Floyd: A CARING VOICE: 'Watching them grow and improve reminds me that I am making a difference.'

MCLEOD HEALTH

McLeod Registered Nurse Ally Floyd has always had a passion for helping others in need. Combined with a love of learning and taking on new challenges, the nursing profession is the perfect choice for her.

“My mom showed me how vulnerable patients can be and the importance of having great nurses to care for you,” Floyd said. “As a nurse, I now find it incredibly rewarding to provide the same care for my patients as I would my own family.”

Floyd was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

Floyd’s mother nominated her. Her mother wrote: Ally is my daughter and Is a nurse in the NICU, her dream job. She’s a hard worker, always willing to help. She’s compassionate. She’s the “voice” for her babies.

For the past 18 months, Floyd has served the tiniest, most critical babies at McLeod Health – those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

A NICU baby herself, Floyd has a special place in her heart for these infants.

“I love knowing that my care makes a positive impact in their recovery,” says Floyd. “Watching them grow and improve reminds me that I am making a difference.”

Caring for NICU babies also requires caring for their families, which is something Floyd does well. She enjoys interacting with each family and keeping them updated – whether in person or by phone – on each moment of the baby’s hospital stay.

And when parents cannot be with their baby in person, Floyd is more than willing to watch over their little one with extra attention.

Floyd looks forward to many more years in a profession that she believes is more than a choice, but rather a calling.