Barringer-Depew
Anna Lawrence Robertson Barringer of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chauncey Weinkoop Depew III, of Raleigh, North Carolina, were married at six o'clock in the evening on August 14, 2021, in the gardens of The Andrews Farm in Midland, North Carolina.

The Reverend Leslie Dibble performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Laurence Barringer IV of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Crawford Hutchinson of Florence, South Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Laurence Barringer III, of Florence, South Carolina.

The bride is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

The groom is the son of Susan Depew of Raleigh, North Carolina, and the late Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The groom is a graduate of North Carolina State University and a graduate of Brooklyn Law School.

Belva Garris Haynsworth Barringer of Charlotte, North Carolina, sister of the bride, was Maid of Honor.

A reception followed poolside at The Andrews Farm in Midland, North Carolina.

After the wedding, the couple will reside in Raleigh, North Carolina.

