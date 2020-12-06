Barth- Tiller
Allie Caitlin Barth, of Charleston, and Samuel Bradley Tiller, of Georgetown, were married December 5, 2020 at four o'clock in the afternoon on the grounds of the
historic Kaminski House in Georgetown. A reception
followed at Maritime Park.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Dale Barth of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ira Barth of Marion and the late Dr. Joe Asa Griffin, II and Mrs. Joe Asa Griffin, II of Florence. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from College of Charleston and a Juris Doctor from Charleston School of Law, and is employed as an attorney at Dodds Hennessy & Stith in Mount Pleasant.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Bradley Bing Tiller of Georgetown. He is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Harry Corbett Tiller of Georgetown and Mr. Walter Lee Guy, III and the late Mrs. Walter Lee Guy, III of Murrells Inlet. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountingfrom College of Charleston and is employed at Gulf and Atlantic Maritime Services in Georgetown.
Kevin Mitchell Barth, uncle of the bride, performed the ceremony. Matron of Honor was Bogan DeVaughn Temple. Maid of Honor was Callie Grace Price. Bridesmaids were Lacey Crisler Barth and Kelsey Michelle Tiller. The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were Lee Guy Tiller, Charles Tyler Nease, Jacob Lindley Mears and Griffin Elliott Barth.
After a honeymoon in Belize, the couple will reside in Georgetown.
