Barth- Tiller

Allie Caitlin Barth, of Charleston, and Samuel Bradley Tiller, of Georgetown, were married December 5, 2020 at four o'clock in the afternoon on the grounds of the

historic Kaminski House in Georgetown. A reception

followed at Maritime Park.

The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Dale Barth of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ira Barth of Marion and the late Dr. Joe Asa Griffin, II and Mrs. Joe Asa Griffin, II of Florence. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from College of Charleston and a Juris Doctor from Charleston School of Law, and is employed as an attorney at Dodds Hennessy & Stith in Mount Pleasant.