Bunch-Childers
Hannah Christine Bunch of Florence, South Carolina and Rolston Keith Childers of Bennettsville, South Carolina were married on October 9, 2021 at Christian Fellowship Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina.
The Reverend Barbara Webster and the Reverend Julius Bunch, grandfather of the bride, performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Bunch of Florence, South Carolina.
The bride graduated from Florence Christian School, and from Francis Marion University with a degree in Healthcare Administration. She is currently the Volunteer Coordinator for Harvest Hope Pee Dee in Florence, South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Childers of Bennettsville, South Carolina.
The groom graduated from Marlboro County High School, Bennettsville, and from Liberty University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is currently employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Mindy English of Bennettsville, South Carolina was Matron of Honor. Meghan Johnson of Florence, South Carolina was Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids included MacKaylan Chavis, Nikki Gowdy, sister of the groom, and Hannah Moody, all of Bennettsville, South Carolina, and Madison Tyler of Florence, SC. The flower girls were Wimberly Gowdy, niece of the groom, and Kaylynn Moody, both of Bennettsville, South Carolina.
Richard Childers, father of the groom, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included Daniel Bunch, brother of the bride, of Florence, South Carolina, Troy Howell, of Candler, North Carolina, Robert Johnson of Wallace, South Carolina, and Andrew Cook, Chase Parrish and Will Parrish, all of Bennettsville, South Carolina. The ring bearer was Reed Davis, nephew of the groom, of Bennettsville, South Carolina.
A reception followed at The Grand Old Post Office in Darlington, South Carolina.
After a wedding trip to Nashville, Tennessee, the couple will reside in Florence, South Carolina.