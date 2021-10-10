Bunch-Childers

Hannah Christine Bunch of Florence, South Carolina and Rolston Keith Childers of Bennettsville, South Carolina were married on October 9, 2021 at Christian Fellowship Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

The Reverend Barbara Webster and the Reverend Julius Bunch, grandfather of the bride, performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Bunch of Florence, South Carolina.

The bride graduated from Florence Christian School, and from Francis Marion University with a degree in Healthcare Administration. She is currently the Volunteer Coordinator for Harvest Hope Pee Dee in Florence, South Carolina.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Childers of Bennettsville, South Carolina.

The groom graduated from Marlboro County High School, Bennettsville, and from Liberty University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is currently employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.