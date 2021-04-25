Clanton-Champion

Anna James Clanton and Taylor James Champion, both of Greenville, SC were married March 20, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., at Darlington Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Kevin Cauley performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dean Clanton of Darlington, SC. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Clarence Owen and the late Dr. Owen of Florence, SC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ray McIver Clanton of Darlington, SC. The bride is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Graphic Communication. She is employed by Sealed Air in Simpsonville, SC.