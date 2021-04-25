Clanton-Champion
Anna James Clanton and Taylor James Champion, both of Greenville, SC were married March 20, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., at Darlington Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Kevin Cauley performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dean Clanton of Darlington, SC. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. James Clarence Owen and the late Dr. Owen of Florence, SC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ray McIver Clanton of Darlington, SC. The bride is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Graphic Communication. She is employed by Sealed Air in Simpsonville, SC.
The bride wore her mother's veil and her maternal grandmother's earrings.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Leonard Champion and Ms. Elizabeth Ann Champion of Landrum, SC. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Inman and Mrs. Ray Champion and the late Mr. Champion of Landrum, SC. He attended Clemson University and is employed by Bernhard MCC.
Rosalyn McFadden Clanton, sister of the bride, served as Maid of Honor. Kayla Corn Clanton, sister-in-law of the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Kiley Bidelman, Karcy Clark, Kimrey Holmes, Laura Ramsey, Katie Smith and Tiffany Tate.
James Leonard Champion, father of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Matthew Barton, Ben Brown, Lucas Champion, brother of the groom, Thomas Clanton, brother of the bride, Cody Dominick and Gavin Ervin.
Music was provided by Ann Dowling, organist, and Kristen Owen Hardaway, soloist and cousin of the bride. Scripture was read by Thomas Clanton.
A reception followed at the Darlington Country Club in Darlington, SC. After a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple will live in Greenville, SC.