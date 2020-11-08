Clanton-Champion

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clanton of Darlington, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna James Clanton, to Taylor James Champion, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Champion and Ms. Beth Ann Champion of Landrum, SC.

The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. James C. Owen of Florence, SC and the late Dr. Owen and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ray M. Clanton. She is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in graphic communication. She is employed by Sealed Air in Simpsonville, SC.

The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Ray Champion of Landrum, SC and the late Mr. Champion and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Inman. He attended Clemson University and is employed by Bernhard MCC.

The wedding will take place on March 20, 2021 at the Darlington Presbyterian Church in Darlington, SC.