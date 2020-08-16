Ervin-Reynolds
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Shuman Ervin of Darlington, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Alice Dargan Ervin to Brenton Allen Reynolds, son of Linda Ann Reynolds and the late Joseph Allen Reynolds of Yuma, Az. The bride elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur A. Phillips of Gaffney, SC and Mr. William Cowan Ervin and the late Elizabeth Suman Ervin of Darlington, South Carolina. The groom elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd George Noggle of Yuma and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Allen Reynolds of Callands, VA. The wedding will be held on October 24, 2020 at The Millstone at Adam's Pond in Columbia, SC.
The bride elect is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is employed at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC. The Groom elect is a graduate of Arizona Western University and is employed by Sparrow and Kennedy Tractor Company in Bishopville, SC.
