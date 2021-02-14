Graham-Long

Mr. and Mrs. Gary William Graham, of Dillon, SC

announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Graham of Florence, SC to Thomas Matthew Long of Florence, SC. Morgan is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buck Wilson Graham, Senior of Dillon, SC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hazel Edward Hopkins of Dillon, SC.

She graduated from Dillon Christian School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the College of Charleston. She is employed with Sonoco Products Company in Hartsville, SC.

Matt is the son of Mrs. Joanne Matthews Long and the late Mr. Thomas David Long, Junior of Florence, SC. Matt is the grandson of Mrs. Mary Frances Matthews and the late Mr. Smiley Joe Matthews of Effingham, SC, and Mrs. Nancy Floyd Long, the late Mr. Thomas David Long, Senior, and the late Mrs. Mary Ann Stone Long of Effingham, SC. He graduated from South Florence High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Coker College. Matt is employed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car in their Remarking Division.