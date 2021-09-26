Hobbs-Conner
Dr. April Nicole Hobbs and Dr. Charlton Ryan Conner, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were united in marriage August 14, 2021, at half past five o'clock in the evening at The St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The Reverend Augusta Hall performed the ceremony.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia. She is the granddaughter of the late Reverend and Mrs. Ernest E. Hill and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Hobbs is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Mercer University School of Medicine, and the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. She was a Chief Resident during her pediatric residency at Prisma Health-Midland Children's Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. She is a Pediatrician at Prisma Health Children's Hospital.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles R. Conner, Jr. of Florence, South Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Hayes of Mullins, South Carolina and the late Reverend and Mrs. Charles R. Conner, Sr. of Florence. Dr. Conner graduated with honors from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. He accepted his general practice residency program at Bronx-Lebanon Center through the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He completed his specialization in pediatric dentistry at Harlem Hospital Center though Columbia University. Dr. Conner is a diplomate of the Board of Pediatric Dentistry and owner of Prime Pediatric Dentistry in Florence.
Maid of Honor was Tiffany Hobbs, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Dr. Nellena Adekoya, Lacreshia Krescanko, Arischa Frierson, Chelsea Walker, Dr. Lauren Walker, Princess Welcher. The flower girl was Serenity Welcher.
Charles R. Conner III, Esq, brother of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included Joseph Drummond, J. Reginal Hobbs, Nygel Pearson, Dr. Victor Ukwu, Dr. Freddie Wilkes, and Aterrell Willis. Ring Bearers were Charles R. Conner IV and Trevor Welcher Jr.
A reception followed the ceremony. After a wedding trip to Paris and the French Riviera, the couple will reside in Columbia, South Carolina.