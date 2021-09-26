Hobbs-Conner

Dr. April Nicole Hobbs and Dr. Charlton Ryan Conner, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were united in marriage August 14, 2021, at half past five o'clock in the evening at The St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The Reverend Augusta Hall performed the ceremony.

The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia. She is the granddaughter of the late Reverend and Mrs. Ernest E. Hill and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hobbs of Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Hobbs is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Mercer University School of Medicine, and the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. She was a Chief Resident during her pediatric residency at Prisma Health-Midland Children's Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. She is a Pediatrician at Prisma Health Children's Hospital.