Joyce-Randall

Brittany Lyn Joyce of Hartsville and Reese Carlton Randall of Lawrence, KS were married at 5:30 pm on May 23, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at The Gadsden House in Charleston, SC. The groom's brother, Dr. Hogan Randall performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Joyce, III of Hartsville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Sevic of Easley, SC and Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Joyce, Jr. of Summerton, SC. The bride graduated from Wofford College and currently attends the Medical University of South Carolina, to receive a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy.