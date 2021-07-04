Joyce-Randall
Brittany Lyn Joyce of Hartsville and Reese Carlton Randall of Lawrence, KS were married at 5:30 pm on May 23, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at The Gadsden House in Charleston, SC. The groom's brother, Dr. Hogan Randall performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Joyce, III of Hartsville. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Sevic of Easley, SC and Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Joyce, Jr. of Summerton, SC. The bride graduated from Wofford College and currently attends the Medical University of South Carolina, to receive a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Jeff Randall of Lawrence, KS. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hogan of Fairway, KS and Mr. and Mrs. James Randall of Chandler, AZ. The groom graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor and Master in Business Administration. He currently works with The Post and Courier in Charleston, SC.
Maids of Honor were Mattie Weldon of Florence, SC and Anna Lee Schneider of Birmingham, AL. Bridesmaids were Sara Manna of Lexington, SC and Meghan Daniel of Hartsville, SC.
Best man was Trevor Cötê of Memphis, TN and groomsmen were Tom Babb of Lawrence, KS, Jansen Nash of Charleston, SC and Bennett Joyce of Hartsville, SC. Brother of the groom and honorary groomsman, Preston Randall of Lawrence, KS was unable to attend due to military commitments but was able to share in the celebration via livestream.
The flower girl was Abby Manna and the ring bearer was Bennett Manna. Program attendant was Bo Sevic.
A seated dinner and dancing followed the ceremony at The Gadsden House. Close friends Ian Lovice, Baxter Murray, Will Randall, and Avery Volker shared their musical talents with the guests during dinner. One highlight of the evening was when the groom sang a special song for his bride.
The newlyweds feel incredibly blessed that, in addition to their parents, all four sets of grandparents were able to share in this celebration, representing almost 300 years of married life.
After a wedding trip to Colorado, the couple will reside in Charleston, SC. They look forward to celebrating with extended family and Kansas friends at a party hosted by the groom's family in the fall.