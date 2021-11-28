Kirven-Parker

Robin K. Kirven of Florence and Payne A. Parker of Florence were married on October 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Glenview Farms in Timmonsville. Steven G. Mikell performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Kirven of Florence.

The bride received a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University and is currently employed as a Registered Nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The groom is the son of Robin A. Williamson of Florence and the late Al F. Parker.

The groom attended Erskine College and Brevard College and is currently employed as a Sales Representative for Nucor Steel in Darlington.

Matron of Honor was Krista Copeland.

Maid of Honor was Rebecca Miles.

Best Man was Ronnie Benton.

Bridesmaids were Kelly Orton and Krysten McInnis.