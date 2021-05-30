Lawson-Sharp
Kate Hemphill Lawson and Madison Drummond Sharp, both of Charleston, were united in marriage on May 15, 2021 at six o'clock in the evening at Darlington Presbyterian Church. The Reverends Kevin T. Cauley and Jonathan G. Garrett performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hemphill Lawson of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Paul Anderson of Darlington and the late Mr. and Mrs. Laurie Coke Lawson of Darlington. She is a graduate of Clemson University and is employed by Hawkes Learning of Mt. Pleasant.
The bride wore the "Lupita" gown by Atlanta based designer Anne Barge. The silk white gown featured a v-neckline and full A-line silhouette with a subtle floral motif printed on gazar accented with beaded appliqued embroidery. She completed the look with a cathedral veil trimmed in alencon lace. The bride's bouquet was adorned with her late grandmother Betty Lawson's brooch and her late great-grandmother Kate Anderson's broach.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp, III of Rock Hill. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. James Lester Hudgins of Clemson and Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp, Jr and the late Dr. Sharp of Rock Hill. He is a graduate of Clemson University and is a student at the Medical University of South Carolina's James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine.
Maid of Honor was Liza Martin Wilson. Matron of Honor was Emily Milz Orfinger. Bridesmaids were Anna Carolyn Sharp, sister of the groom; Phyllis Economy Anderson, Brantley Phillips Barinowski, Lana Marie Fabrizi, Taylor Anne Fancera, Kristen Lynne George, Ashley Elizabeth Griffin, Magan Kimberly Head, Margaret Grace McAnally and Riley Jane Purvis. Flower girls were Dohnia Elizabeth Galloway and Leila Harper Mimms.
The groom's father, Dr. Henry Drummond Sharp, III served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Campbell David Sharp, brother of groom; Henry James Sharp, brother of groom; James Laurie Lawson, brother of bride; Thomas Keith Hudgins, Cousin of groom; Andrew Hanson Dillon, Benjamin Dale Hardy, David Michael Krueger, Micah Joseph Nguyen, and Jacob Scott Watrous. Ringbearer was Goodson Lane Galloway.
Special Guests were Ms. Patsy Cox McMillan and Ms. Annie Chambers Tatum.
James Laurie Lawson and Anna Carolyn Sharp read scripture.
Music was provided by Mr. Jim Hepler, organist, and Mr. Bill Nuttall, Bagpiper.
A reception followed at the Darlington Country Club in Darlington. After a wedding trip to Turks and Caicos, the couple will live in Mt. Pleasant, SC.