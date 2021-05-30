Lawson-Sharp

Kate Hemphill Lawson and Madison Drummond Sharp, both of Charleston, were united in marriage on May 15, 2021 at six o'clock in the evening at Darlington Presbyterian Church. The Reverends Kevin T. Cauley and Jonathan G. Garrett performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hemphill Lawson of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Paul Anderson of Darlington and the late Mr. and Mrs. Laurie Coke Lawson of Darlington. She is a graduate of Clemson University and is employed by Hawkes Learning of Mt. Pleasant.

The bride wore the "Lupita" gown by Atlanta based designer Anne Barge. The silk white gown featured a v-neckline and full A-line silhouette with a subtle floral motif printed on gazar accented with beaded appliqued embroidery. She completed the look with a cathedral veil trimmed in alencon lace. The bride's bouquet was adorned with her late grandmother Betty Lawson's brooch and her late great-grandmother Kate Anderson's broach.