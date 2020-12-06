Mr. and Mrs. James Hemphill Lawson of Darlington, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Hemphill Lawson to Madison Drummond Sharp, son of Dr. & Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp, III of Rock Hill, SC. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Paul Anderson, of Darlington and the late Mr. and Mrs. Laurie Coke Lawson of Darlington. She is a graduate of Clemson University. She is employed by Hawkes Learning in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
The bridegroom elect is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. James Lester Hudgins of Clemson and Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp, Jr. and the late Dr. Sharp of Rock Hill. He is a graduate of Clemson University and attends the MUSC College of Dental Medicine.
The wedding will be May 15, 2021 at Darlington Presbyterian Church in Darlington.
