Mr. and Mrs. James Hemphill Lawson of Darlington, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Kate Hemphill Lawson to Madison Drummond Sharp, son of Dr. & Mrs. Henry Drummond Sharp, III of Rock Hill, SC. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Paul Anderson, of Darlington and the late Mr. and Mrs. Laurie Coke Lawson of Darlington. She is a graduate of Clemson University. She is employed by Hawkes Learning in Mt. Pleasant, SC.