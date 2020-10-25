Phelan-Little

Morgan Whitney Phelan and Benton Edgington Little, both of Florence, were married at 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in a small ceremony at the Florence Baptist Temple Chapel. Pastor Bill Monroe performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Dawn McDaniel Windham and Murray Phelan. She is the granddaughter of Patricia Tyler and Julius Morgan McDaniel and Brenda Sheehan and Leo Haid Phelan III. Whitney is a proud graduate of Francis Marion University.

The groom is the son of Christi and Sonny Little. He is the grandson of Joan Stidham and Herbert Levern Benton and Ruth Edgington and William Ralph Little Sr. Benton is a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College and the Senior Developer at Taylor Data Systems in Florence.