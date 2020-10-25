Phelan-Little
Morgan Whitney Phelan and Benton Edgington Little, both of Florence, were married at 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in a small ceremony at the Florence Baptist Temple Chapel. Pastor Bill Monroe performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Dawn McDaniel Windham and Murray Phelan. She is the granddaughter of Patricia Tyler and Julius Morgan McDaniel and Brenda Sheehan and Leo Haid Phelan III. Whitney is a proud graduate of Francis Marion University.
The groom is the son of Christi and Sonny Little. He is the grandson of Joan Stidham and Herbert Levern Benton and Ruth Edgington and William Ralph Little Sr. Benton is a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College and the Senior Developer at Taylor Data Systems in Florence.
The bride's brother, Chandler Windham, was the Man of Honor and the groom's best friend, Brenda Joy, was the Best Woman. Whitney's bridesmaids included her closest friends: Lauren Faulkner Reed, Caitlin Currie and Stefanie McElveen. Benton's groomsmen included his brothers, Stidham Little and Evan Little and his friend, Bob Deas. Whitney's godson, Jack Reed, served as the Ringbearer and Benton's cousin, Logan Pruitt, served as the Junior Bridesmaid.
Whitney, who was escorted by her father, wore a high neck, A-line gown with a chapel train and a chapel tulle veil. Beading, lace applique and satin-covered buttons adorned the satin bodice atop a full tulle skirt. Consider the Lilies created the bride's round bouquet, which contained pink hydrangea, pink and white roses and bubblegum pink hypericum. The bouquet stems were wrapped with white satin as well as with something borrowed – a white and pink embroidered handkerchief that belonged to the bride's great-grandmother, Miriam.
The couple first met in 1986 when Benton was four years old and Whitney just two months old. Their "Little" love story began when they started dating Christmas 2018. Benton proposed Christmas night 2019 using a vintage Nintendo Mario video game he customized specially for Whitney. After their wedding trip to Charleston and the Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant, the couple now happily resides in Florence.
