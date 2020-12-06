Richards-Tucker
Miss Mary Palmer Richards became the bride of Mr. David Hamilton Tucker at six o'clock in the evening on November 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.
Officiating the double ring ceremony was the Reverend David H Lauten.
A program of sacred and classical wedding music was presented by organist, Thomas Russell and Justin W. Robinson, trumpeter.
The bride is the daughter of Doctor and Mrs. Frederick Lee Richards. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hazle Bristow, Jr. of Darlington, the late
Ms. Alma Brigman Richards of Raleigh, NC, the late Doctor Abram Jones Richards, Jr. and Mrs. Abram Jones Richards, Jr. of Columbia. She graduated from Hammond School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Art History from Wofford College where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She is currently employed at Shandon United Methodist Preschool and Kindergarten.
Mr. Tucker is the son of Ms. Nancy Bailes Tucker and Mr. David Ahrens Tucker, both of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Lucius Charles Bailes of Anderson, and Dr. and Mrs. Howard Webster Tucker of Hartsville. He graduated from Hammond School and Clemson University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and the Clemson Shotgun Team. He received a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management. He is the Wholesale Sales Manager at Tucker Oil Company, Inc. in Columbia.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride chose an A-line wedding gown of Alencon lace and silk chiffon finished with a sweetheart neckline. She wore a short off the shoulder lace bolero jacket. Hand clipped Alencon lace edging around the hemline ended in a chapel train. Her full-length veil of illusion trimmed in scallops of lace matched the gown's hemline and fell from a comb of pearls and iridescent flowers. She wore a strand of pearls that her maternal grandfather had gifted her grandmother on their wedding day and wore her mother's pearl earrings. She carried a bouquet of white, blush and pink roses.
Flower girl was Ann Marshall Lovelace. Macon Bradley Lovelace, Jr. was the ringbearer. The pillow he carried was made of heirloom lace that belonged to the bride's great, great grandmother.
Miss Caroline Gardiner Richards and Miss Elizabeth Dryden Richards, sisters of the bride were the maids of honor.
Bridesmaids were Miss Susanna Stuart Flowers, cousin of the bride, Miss Mary Grace Graham and Doctor Elizabeth Grace Ramsey, all of Columbia, Miss Logan Elise Douglass and Miss Evans Elaine Epting of Greenville, Miss Mary Margaret Barrow and Miss Donya Jamal Amer of Charleston and Miss Lauren Elizabeth Gregory of Atlanta.
They wore gowns of mist blue satin twill and carried bouquets of white and pink roses.
The bridegroom's father stood as best man. Groomsmen were John Ahrens Tucker, brother of the groom of Statesboro, GA, William Hazle Bristow Richards of Atlanta and Charles Thomas Richards, brothers of the bride. Roy Lee Faulks, III of Charleston, William Brett MacInnis of Columbia, Doctor Allen Jackson Barnes, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas, Robert Pope DiBenedetto of Atlanta, Georgia. James Merrell Hyatt of Greenville, Doctor Kyle Thomas Johnson of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Prescott Murphy Hughes, Alexander Michael McHale, both of Mt. Pleasant and Conrad Evan Salvagin of Memphis, Tenn.
Following the ceremony, the bride's parents entertained with a reception at Forest Lake Club. The wedding cake was created by the bride, as well as several small cakes to be enjoyed by the guests.
After returning from a honeymoon at the Biltmore Inn in Asheville, the couple will reside in Columbia.
