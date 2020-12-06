Richards-Tucker

Given in marriage by her father, the bride chose an A-line wedding gown of Alencon lace and silk chiffon finished with a sweetheart neckline. She wore a short off the shoulder lace bolero jacket. Hand clipped Alencon lace edging around the hemline ended in a chapel train. Her full-length veil of illusion trimmed in scallops of lace matched the gown's hemline and fell from a comb of pearls and iridescent flowers. She wore a strand of pearls that her maternal grandfather had gifted her grandmother on their wedding day and wore her mother's pearl earrings. She carried a bouquet of white, blush and pink roses.

Flower girl was Ann Marshall Lovelace. Macon Bradley Lovelace, Jr. was the ringbearer. The pillow he carried was made of heirloom lace that belonged to the bride's great, great grandmother.

Miss Caroline Gardiner Richards and Miss Elizabeth Dryden Richards, sisters of the bride were the maids of honor.

Bridesmaids were Miss Susanna Stuart Flowers, cousin of the bride, Miss Mary Grace Graham and Doctor Elizabeth Grace Ramsey, all of Columbia, Miss Logan Elise Douglass and Miss Evans Elaine Epting of Greenville, Miss Mary Margaret Barrow and Miss Donya Jamal Amer of Charleston and Miss Lauren Elizabeth Gregory of Atlanta.

They wore gowns of mist blue satin twill and carried bouquets of white and pink roses.