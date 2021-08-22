Sasser-Cullen
Elizabeth Gibbs Sasser and Taylor Michael Cullen, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, were united in marriage August 7, 2021, at half after six o'clock in the evening at Central United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina. The Reverends Thomas Wesley Smith and James Thornton Brown II performed the ceremony.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hugh Sasser III of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Gene Norris Johnson of Folkston, Georgia, and Dr. Robert Hugh Sasser, Jr. and the late Mrs. Sasser of Swainsboro, Georgia. She graduated from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and is a project manager at Wray Ward.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Cullen of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Ms. Barbara Rich Bell and Mr. Kenneth Franklin Bell of Midlothian, Virginia, and the late Colonel and Mrs. Paul Howard Cullen of Charlotte, North Carolina. He also graduated from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and is an associate with the Real Estate Merchant Banking Group of Wells Fargo.
Matron of Honor was Christine Cullen Allen, the groom's sister, and Maid of Honor was Karen Alexandra King, childhood friend of the bride. Bridesmaids included Kathleen Joanna Benedict, Grace Hanna Blackstone, Mary Eliza Hart, Theresa Adry Joseph, Eleanor Buchanan Minor, Megan Elizabeth Rich, and Elizabeth Nicole Yahnis. The groom's niece, Avery Hall Allen, was the flower girl.
Mr. James Michael Cullen, father of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included David Gray Allen, brother-in-law of the groom, Weston Wynman Bates, William Scott Bivens, Linwood Patterson Britton IV, Andrew Guthrie McQueen, Jr., Alex Michael Pruitt, John Robert Regan, Jr., and Robert Scott Sasser, brother of the bride. Ushers were William Thomas Kincheloe and Weston Burdine Nalley.
The bride wore her mother's Alencon lace veil and a pearl and jewel enhanced bracelet belonging to the groom's aunt. Her bridal bouquet was wrapped with satin and lace from her maternal grandmother's wedding dress, and a monogrammed silver pin belonging to her maternal great-grandmother and namesake was fastened to it. A blue and white porcelain heart charm from her maternal grandmother was also placed in the bouquet. The flower girl carried a sterling baby cup that belonged to the bride's paternal grandmother.
A reception at the Florence Country Club followed the ceremony. After a wedding trip to Kamalame Cay, the couple will reside in Charlotte.