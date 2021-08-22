Sasser-Cullen

Elizabeth Gibbs Sasser and Taylor Michael Cullen, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, were united in marriage August 7, 2021, at half after six o'clock in the evening at Central United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina. The Reverends Thomas Wesley Smith and James Thornton Brown II performed the ceremony.

The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hugh Sasser III of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Gene Norris Johnson of Folkston, Georgia, and Dr. Robert Hugh Sasser, Jr. and the late Mrs. Sasser of Swainsboro, Georgia. She graduated from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and is a project manager at Wray Ward.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Cullen of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Ms. Barbara Rich Bell and Mr. Kenneth Franklin Bell of Midlothian, Virginia, and the late Colonel and Mrs. Paul Howard Cullen of Charlotte, North Carolina. He also graduated from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and is an associate with the Real Estate Merchant Banking Group of Wells Fargo.