Smyth-Walker
Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth III of Montgomery, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Louise to Richard Lawson Walker, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lawson Walker.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth, Jr. of Opelika, Alabama and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Frederick Schauss of Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Smyth earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the South: Sewanee and a Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development from Tulane University. She is employed as Director of Operations for Renaissance Property Group of New Orleans.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. Robert Weston Patterson and the late Emily Dixon Patterson of Florence, South Carolina and Mrs. William Lee Walker of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the late Mr. William Lee Walker and Jane Elliott Walker of Greenville, South Carolina. Lawson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the South: Sewanee. He is employed as an Account Executive for CSP Insurance Services in Florence.
A small, family ceremony is planned for October 3, 2020. The bride and groom-elect plan to celebrate their marriage with the full contingent of family and friends at a later date.
