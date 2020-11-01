Smyth-Walker
Elizabeth Louise Smyth and Richard Lawson Walker, Jr. were married at 5 o'clock in the evening on October 3, 2020 at Lake Martin, Alabama at the home of the bride's parents. The Reverend William Smyth Stanley, a close friend of the couple, was the officiant.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth III of Montgomery, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Frederick Schauss of Birmingham, Alabama and the late Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth, Jr. of Opelika, Alabama. Ms. Smyth earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South: Sewanee and a Master of Sustainable Real
Estate Development from Tulane University. She works for Renaissance Property Group in New Orleans as their Director of Operations.
The Groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lawson Walker of Florence, South Carolina. He is the grandson of Mr. Robert Weston Patterson and the late Emily Dixon Patterson of Florence, South Carolina and Mrs. William Lee Walker of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the late Mr. William Lee Walker and Jane Elliott Walker of Greenville, South Carolina. Mr. Walker earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South: Sewanee. He is
employed as an Account Executive for CSP Insurance Services in Florence.
The bride's cousin, Megan Rose Pritchard, served as matron of honor and the groom's father, Richard Lawson Walker, was the best man. The groom's sisters, Elliott Walker Harrell and Allie Walker DeRoner, were lay readers.
The bride wore a silk white, strapless, organza gown with floral overlay designed by Ann Barge. Her cathedral length veil was borrowed from her cousin. The double strand, pearl bracelet worn by the bride was an heirloom given to her by the groom and worn by his sisters at their weddings.
The ceremony was followed by a seated dinner on the lawn and dancing on the porch. After a honeymoon in Charleston, South Carolina, the couple will reside in Florence, South Carolina.
