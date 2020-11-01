Smyth-Walker

Elizabeth Louise Smyth and Richard Lawson Walker, Jr. were married at 5 o'clock in the evening on October 3, 2020 at Lake Martin, Alabama at the home of the bride's parents. The Reverend William Smyth Stanley, a close friend of the couple, was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth III of Montgomery, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Frederick Schauss of Birmingham, Alabama and the late Mr. and Mrs. Newton Oliver Smyth, Jr. of Opelika, Alabama. Ms. Smyth earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South: Sewanee and a Master of Sustainable Real

Estate Development from Tulane University. She works for Renaissance Property Group in New Orleans as their Director of Operations.