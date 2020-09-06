21st Anniversary
In life, we all want true happiness. True happiness is finding true love. We are truly blessed, (7×7×7) Gods number to be celebrating 21 years together . Our 21st anniversary. We dedicate these years to my parents, the late Deacon Heyward Washington Jr. and Deaconess Mildred Washington, who were married for 21 years before my father passed. Our parents, Hannibal and Flora Washington Sr., who has shown us in so many ways how to be parents, truly love each other, be there for one another and embrace life together. We thank you , love you and appreciate you. We are truly grateful. Keeping God first, in the center of it all .Lord bless our union as we pray it will continue to become more fruitful and prosperous.
Infinitely
Hannibal and Hazel Washington
