Weaver-Lowman
Dr. Megan Elizabeth Weaver of Poolesville, MD and Mr. William Austin Lowman of Florence, SC were married at four o'clock in the afternoon on June 20, 2020 at Lakeside Ranches in Inverness, FL. Rev. Ann Marie Acacio performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Jack Weaver of Poolesville, MD. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shuey of Lock Haven, PA, Mrs. Joyce Weaver and the late Mr. Jack Weaver of Poolesville, MD.
The bride received a Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina Honors College in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She received a DVM from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. She is completing a residency in Equine Surgery at the Marion Dupont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesville, VA.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wells Lowman, Jr of Florence, SC. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alton William Waddell of Florence, SC, Mrs. Myrtle Lowman and the late Mr. Robert Wells Lowman, Sr of Florence, SC. He received a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the University of South Carolina. He is employed by Enterprise Holdings Inc. in Leesburg, VA.
Dr. Allison Smith, friend of the bride, served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Alaina Weaver Tobery, sister of the bride; Miss Madeline Weaver, niece of the bride; Mrs. Emily Lowman Leaphart, sister of the groom; Dr. Alayna Kinnard, Dr. Hailey Cassell, Dr. Megan Zalek and Dr. Kari Hecker, all friends of the bride.
The groom's father, Mr. Robert Wells Lowman, Jr and Mr. Drew Lifrage, friend of the groom, served as Best Men. Groomsmen were Mr. Robert Wells Lowman, III, brother of the groom; Mr. Robert Pillinger, Esquire, cousin of the groom; Mr. Mason Weaver, nephew of the bride; Dr. Nathan Gasque, Mr. Patrick Meyer; and Mr. Jackson Potterfield, all friends of the groom.
Mr. Adam Kelly, Mr. Jared Westerbeck and Mr. Andrew Snipes served as Ushers.
Master Beau Weaver and Master Fisher Tobery, nephews of the bride, served as Ring bearers.
The reception followed at Lakeside Ranches in Inverness, FL. After a wedding trip to Ocean City, MD, the couple will reside in Leesburg, VA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!