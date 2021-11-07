Whisenhunt - Dent
Caroline Rozier Whisenhunt and John Tyler Dent, both of Florence, South Carolina, were married at six o'clock in the evening on November 6, 2021, at Central United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina. The Reverend Meg Bryce Jiunnies officiated the ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony at the Florence Country Club.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John David Whisenhunt, Jr., of Florence South Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John David Whisenhunt of Florence, South Carolina, and the late Mr. James Cecil Smith and the late Julie Smith Glinter, both of Columbus, North Carolina.
The bride is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in nursing, and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Master of Science in nursing degree. She is employed by McLeod Health Seacoast as a nurse practitioner.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Marshall Dent, III of Columbia, South Carolina. He is the grandson of Mary Waters Duncan and the late Dr. John Marshall Dent, Jr., of Tifton, Georgia, the late Mr. Tommy English and the late Grace Griggs English, both of Cheraw, South Carolina.
The groom is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in biology. He received a medical degree from Nova Southeastern University and is employed by Grand Strand Medical Center as a resident physician.
Matron of honor was Julia Whisenhunt Derrick, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Chandler Allyse Dent, sister of the groom; Martha Anne DeBerry King and Paula Kendall Whisenhunt, cousins of the bride; Lyall Early Grantham, Lauren Rogers Reames and Baker Reynolds Tange. Flower girl was Laura Hope Derrick, niece of the bride.
The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were Jackson Marshall Dent and Thomas Harrison Dent, brothers of the groom; Curtis Asbhy Derrick, brother-in-law of the bride; James Wade Cook, Don Stephen Grantham, Jr. and Joseph Tyler Wakefield.
Music was provided by Donald James Grice, organist; Hal Douglas Townsend, Jr., soloist; Melodee Wood, violinist.
After a wedding trip to the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.