Whisenhunt - Dent

Caroline Rozier Whisenhunt and John Tyler Dent, both of Florence, South Carolina, were married at six o'clock in the evening on November 6, 2021, at Central United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina. The Reverend Meg Bryce Jiunnies officiated the ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony at the Florence Country Club.

The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John David Whisenhunt, Jr., of Florence South Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John David Whisenhunt of Florence, South Carolina, and the late Mr. James Cecil Smith and the late Julie Smith Glinter, both of Columbus, North Carolina.

The bride is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in nursing, and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Master of Science in nursing degree. She is employed by McLeod Health Seacoast as a nurse practitioner.